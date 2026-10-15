A frustrated attack & a co-worker’s call

Investigative records reveal that Paporakis had been planning a violent assault for two years, zeroing in on the Aurora Hindu temple over a two-month period. Equipped with a tactical vest, an un-serialised short-barreled AR-style rifle, eight loaded magazines, a loaded extended magazine, and approximately 300 rounds of rifle ammunition, he traveled to the location to execute the attack.

However, the assault was abruptly halted when his rifle jammed before he could launch the operation. Frustrated by the mechanical failure, Paporakis left the scene and reached out to a co-worker at an Arlington Heights Taco Bell, where he had been employed for seven months. During the exchange, he spoke about the gun jamming and explicitly stated his desire to "retry when I fix this."

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https://t.co/ZkyF2AKjsv — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) October 15, 2026

Recognizing the immediate danger, the co-worker contacted law enforcement. Palatine police launched a search and located Paporakis at approximately 3:42 p.m. in a parking lot near his residence in the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court, taking him into custody without further incident.

The 'aurora shooter's manifesto'

A search of the suspect's home turned up a cache of high-capacity ammunition, tactical gear, and items featuring Nazi symbols, including swastikas. Detectives also uncovered an eight-page document written by Paporakis, titled Why I Fought: AKA (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto).

The manifesto detailed how Paporakis obtained and altered the firearm, as well as his use of online mapping applications and YouTube videos to conduct digital reconnaissance of the Aurora worship center. The text contained explicit hate speech directed against people of Indian origin, Jewish communities, and Black individuals, referring to them in dehumanizing terms and outlining an explicit intent to murder as many people as possible.

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Former co-workers later informed investigators that Paporakis frequently expressed white supremacist ideologies, praised Nazi doctrine, and spoke openly about armed struggle. In the days leading up to the incident, his rhetoric escalated, including direct statements that he could not wait to target and kill Indian people.

Community impact & ongoing prosecution

The arrest has drawn sharp reaction from local authorities and civil rights groups, who credited the alert co-worker and responding officers with averting a potential tragedy. Community leaders in suburban Cook and Kane counties have called for heightened security measures around religious institutions and minority institutions.

Paporakis remains in custody pending court proceedings. Law enforcement officials state that the investigation remains active, with state and federal agencies reviewing the recovered digital evidence and manifesto for any additional links or co-conspirators.