Just a big toy: China boss gifts top employees brand-new BMWs after seeing their harsh winter commute

The cars, each priced at 300,000 yuan (US$45,000), had been bought by Ma two weeks earlier with full payment..

One of the employees, Li Jie, had been commuting to work on an electric scooter. One early morning last winter, Ma saw Li arrive at the restaurant with her face flushed bright red from the cold. Her ears had turned purple, and her hands were stiff from the chill wind.

Li had worked at the restaurant for eight years.

“I said to myself, I can sit in my car and enjoy warmth and convenience during transportation. Why can’t she?” Ma said.

Li was later taken to a BMW showroom, where Ma told her she was receiving a gift.

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“I am so thrilled! I dared not think about this before,” Li said. “On the way to the BMW showroom, Boss Ma just told me she would gift me a big toy.”

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A brand-new white BMW was registered in Li’s name that same day. She did not have to pay a cent for it, and Ma did not ask Li to sign an agreement in exchange for the gift.

Ma said she first came up with the idea of gifting BMWs to her employees last winter. She said she wanted her workers to benefit from the company’s success because of their contribution to the business.

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“I have achieved success in my career. But my company’s prosperity is attributed to the collective efforts of all my employees. So I must let my workers also benefit from the success of my company,” added Ma, who has worked in the catering industry for two decades.

Besides Li, another worker, Liu Yingying, received a grey BMW.

“My boss told me you work hard and your performance is excellent. You deserve this car,” Liu told the media.

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Other generous gestures for workers

This was not Ma’s first generous gesture towards her staff. On traditional Chinese festivals, she usually gives them daily essentials and cash bonuses.

Bosses who give gifts to their staff or offer generous pay often draw significant attention in China.

Cui Peijun, chairman of Henan Kuangshan Crane Company, is nicknamed “the boss who loves distributing money most” because of his generosity towards his workers.

Before the Spring Festival last year, he gave his staff a total of 180 million yuan (US$27 million) in bonuses, equivalent to two-thirds of the company’s profits from the previous year.

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Every International Women’s Day, Cui gives each of his 2,000 female employees 800 yuan. In August each year, workers from rural areas receive 1,000 yuan from him as a “grain reaper subsidy” to help them rent harvesters for their families’ crops.