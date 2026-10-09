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Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 405%, NII at Rs 1,589 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 405%, NII at Rs 1,589 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 earnings: In terms of asset quality, Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) fell to 1.20% in Q2FY27 against 1.37% in Q1FY27.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 5:27 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 405%, NII at Rs 1,589 crore Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) fell to 1.20% in Q2FY27 against 1.37% in Q1FY27.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd on Friday reported a 405% rise in net profit for the September 2026 quarter. The NBFC reported a profit of Rs 374.85 crore in Q2 against a profit of Rs 74.20 crore in the year ago period. The NBFC reported a revenue growth of 70.17% YoY at Rs 2624.50 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1542.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

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Poonawalla Fincorp reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 74,008 crore. Returns on assets (RoA) strengthened to 2.18%. Net interest income (NII) grew by 12.3% QoQ to Rs 1,589 crore during the quarter. Net Interest Margins (NIM) came at 9.26% in Q2FY27.

In terms of asset quality, Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) fell to 1.20% in Q2FY27 against 1.37% in Q1FY27. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPAs) slipped to 0.61% in Q2FY27 against 0.70% in Q1FY27.

The NBFC, which focuses on consumer and MSME finance, said capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.68% (Tier-1 at 17.15%) as on September 30, 2026, well above the regulatory requirement of 15% providing enough headroom for growth.

Poonawalla Fincorp said 42 new AI projects have been added this quarter, bringing the total to 143 cutting-edge AI projects, of which 84 projects have been successfully implemented.

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Arvind Kapil, Managing Director and CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said,“This quarter marks a decisive inflection point in establishing a highly resilient, self-sustaining earnings engine through simultaneous, structural improvements across our four core performance vectors. We have delivered disciplined AUM expansion while enriching total realizations via NIM and fee income optimization, demonstrating strong pricing power across core and newly incubated verticals. Concurrently, continuous asset quality refinement has driven credit costs lower from an already formidable baseline, translating directly into a structural lift in our Return on Assets (RoA). Accelerated by our rapidly maturing proprietary AI layer, these foundational, cross-vector gains reinforce the compounding power and long-term sustainability of our franchise.”

The earnings were announced after market hours. Poonawalla Fincorp stock ended 2.24% higher at Rs 448.05 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 39,455 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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