In terms of asset quality, Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) fell to 1.20% in Q2FY27 against 1.37% in Q1FY27. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPAs) slipped to 0.61% in Q2FY27 against 0.70% in Q1FY27.

The NBFC, which focuses on consumer and MSME finance, said capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.68% (Tier-1 at 17.15%) as on September 30, 2026, well above the regulatory requirement of 15% providing enough headroom for growth.

Poonawalla Fincorp said 42 new AI projects have been added this quarter, bringing the total to 143 cutting-edge AI projects, of which 84 projects have been successfully implemented.

Advertisement

Arvind Kapil, Managing Director and CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said,“This quarter marks a decisive inflection point in establishing a highly resilient, self-sustaining earnings engine through simultaneous, structural improvements across our four core performance vectors. We have delivered disciplined AUM expansion while enriching total realizations via NIM and fee income optimization, demonstrating strong pricing power across core and newly incubated verticals. Concurrently, continuous asset quality refinement has driven credit costs lower from an already formidable baseline, translating directly into a structural lift in our Return on Assets (RoA). Accelerated by our rapidly maturing proprietary AI layer, these foundational, cross-vector gains reinforce the compounding power and long-term sustainability of our franchise.”

The earnings were announced after market hours. Poonawalla Fincorp stock ended 2.24% higher at Rs 448.05 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 39,455 crore.