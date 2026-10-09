Vedanta, TCS shares to turn ex-dividend; Ola rights issue; 2 stock splits next week

JOJO Ltd will turn ex-date on Monday for its 1:1 bonus issue, under which eligible shareholders will receive one additional share for every share held, subject to the applicable terms.

Tuesday, October 13

Ola Electric Mobility will have its rights issue record date on Tuesday, October 13. The company has proposed to issue 37,02,72,665 partly paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 27 per share. The issue size aggregates to around Rs 999.73 crore. The issue price represents a 26% discount to the stock's cited market price of Rs 36.32.

AvenuesAI Ltd will also undergo a share consolidation on Tuesday, October 13. The company has not specified the consolidation ratio in the corporate-action details provided.

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Wednesday, October 14

Vedanta will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 14, after approving its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY27. The payout is estimated at around Rs 1,955 crore. The dividend has been declared on a face value of Re 1 per share, and the company has fixed October 14 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

TCS will also turn ex-dividend on October 14, with the record date fixed for its second interim dividend, if declared. The company said the dividend, if approved, would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or as beneficial owners on the record date.

TCS has raised its interim dividend over the past few financial years. It paid Rs 12 per share in July 2026, following three interim dividends of Rs 11 each in FY26, excluding the final and special dividends. It paid three interim dividends of Rs 10 each in FY25, Rs 9 each in FY24 and Rs 8 each in FY23.

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In FY26, TCS paid a final dividend of Rs 31 and a special dividend of Rs 46 per share, taking its total dividend payout, including interim dividends, to Rs 110. In FY25, the final and special dividends stood at Rs 30 and Rs 66 per share, respectively, taking the total payout to Rs 126. Any further interim dividend will depend on the company's announcement alongside its Q2 results.

Thursday, October 15

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, October 15, for an interim dividend. The amount of the dividend was not specified in the corporate action details provided.

Samor Reality Ltd will undergo a stock split, with the face value of each share changing from Rs 10 to Rs 2. Shivam Autotech Ltd and Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd will also have their rights issue record dates on October 15.

Friday, October 16

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split, with the face value of each share changing from Rs 5 to Re 1.

Noble Polymers Ltd will undergo a share consolidation on Friday, October 16. The consolidation ratio was not specified in the corporate action details provided.