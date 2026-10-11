But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US news site Axios that Trump's announcement "was news for me". "But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree," he said.

Later, Zelensky said he spoke with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Finland President Alex Stubb, and NATO chief Mark Rutte. "We discussed the energy ceasefire announced by President Trump. Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."

"We are awaiting details from the American side. For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelensky said Ukraine would stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

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Trump's announcement came after tensions heightened again between the US president and Zelensky over the weekend.

On Saturday, Trump warned Ukraine to "damn well stop" attacking Russian oil refineries. He also said it was "time for Ukraine to get a new president".

Zelensky had criticised a surprise diesel deal between the US and Russia announced on Friday, calling it a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he had concluded a discussion with Putin, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel to the American and global marketplace, another 500,000 tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 tons immediately thereafter. "Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel."

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"Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST," he added.

