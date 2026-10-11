Riyadh International Airport on fire after second missile strike in two days

In a separate update, he said Saudi air defences had intercepted a cruise missile near the airport.

This was the second strike in two days.

On Saturday, a missile attack on the airport killed 12 people and wounded more than 300, making it the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the Iran war began on February 28.

The airport remained closed on Sunday following Saturday's attack. Authorities also moved schools in Riyadh to online classes, the Associated Press reported.

The Saudi-led coalition was formed in 2015 after Arab countries joined forces to prevent the Houthis from taking over Yemen from its internationally recognised government.

The attacks have raised fears of a wider regional conflict and could draw the United States deeper into the fighting.

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US President Donald Trump has said he is weighing whether Washington should join strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The latest strike also came shortly after the Houthis said the airport in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which is under their control, had been hit again. They blamed Saudi Arabia.

The escalation has put civilian aviation and critical infrastructure at risk, while raising concerns about global oil supplies and commercial shipping through an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, which faces threats linked to the Iran war.