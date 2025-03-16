scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
Lashkar-e-Taiba's top terrorist Abu Qatal murdered in Pakistan

Feedback

Lashkar-e-Taiba's top terrorist Abu Qatal murdered in Pakistan

Qatal was also named in the NIA's chargesheet for his involvement in the deadly 2023 Rajouri attack, cementing his status as a high-profile target for Indian security agencies.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Abu Qatal killed in Pakistan Abu Qatal killed in Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s most wanted terrorist, Abu Qatal, was murdered in Pakistan on Saturday night, India Today reported. A key operative of the terror outfit, Qatal was notorious for orchestrating multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a close aide of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and played a pivotal role in the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The attack was carried out under his leadership.

Qatal was also named in the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet for his involvement in the deadly 2023 Rajouri attack, cementing his status as a high-profile target for Indian security agencies.

Rajouri terror attack

On January 1, 2023, terrorists targeted civilians in Rajouri’s Dhangri village, followed by an IED blast the next day. Seven people, including two children, lost their lives, while many others suffered serious injuries. The NIA charge-sheeted five accused in the case, including three Pakistan-based handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for planning and executing the attacks.

According to NIA investigations, the trio was responsible for recruiting and dispatching LeT terrorists from Pakistan with the aim of targeting civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as security personnel. Several security agencies, including the Army, had been tracking Abu Qatal for his involvement in multiple terror incidents across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)

Published on: Mar 16, 2025, 7:58 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement