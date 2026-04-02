The United States has issued an urgent security alert warning of possible imminent attacks in Iraq, urging American citizens to leave the country immediately as tensions linked to the wider Middle East conflict continue to escalate.

The United States Embassy in Baghdad warned that Iran-aligned militant groups may launch attacks in the Iraqi capital within the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially targeting Americans and facilities linked to the United States.

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In a security advisory, the embassy cautioned that Americans in Iraq face a “high risk of violence” and should depart while commercial travel options remain available. The alert also warned that US citizens, businesses, universities and organisations perceived to be associated with the United States could be potential targets.

Iraq: Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours. Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks against U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States… pic.twitter.com/8R5ClIH6YL — TravelGov (@TravelGov) April 2, 2026

Militias linked to Iran cited as potential threat

According to the advisory, intelligence suggests Iran-backed militias operating in central Baghdad may conduct attacks in the near term. These groups have previously targeted American personnel and facilities across the country.

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The warning specifically noted the possibility of strikes in areas where US nationals frequently travel or work. It also warned that armed groups in Iraq have previously engaged in kidnappings of Americans, further raising the threat level.

Iraq already under highest travel warning

The United States has long maintained its highest-level travel advisory for Iraq, urging Americans to avoid travel to the country due to terrorism, militia activity and instability. The latest alert reinforces that advisory and instructs those currently in Iraq to leave as soon as possible.

Security risks have been rising in recent weeks as Iraq becomes increasingly entangled in the broader confrontation between the United States, Iran and Israel. Drone and missile attacks linked to Iran-aligned groups have previously targeted US bases and diplomatic facilities in the country.

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Regional tensions driving the warning

The security alert comes amid an intensifying regional crisis involving Washington and Tehran, with attacks and counter-attacks spreading across several Middle Eastern countries. Rising tensions have increased the likelihood that US interests in Iraq could be targeted as part of the broader conflict.

Iraq hosts several armed factions aligned with Iran that operate alongside or independently of state security forces, making the security environment highly volatile.