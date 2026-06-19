'Meloni begged for a...': Donald Trump kicks off major controversy from G7 Summit

A major diplomatic row has erupted between Washington and Rome after US President Donald Trump claimed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "begged" him for a photograph at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The controversy began during an interview broadcast today morning on Italy's La7 network. While the correspondent initially asked Trump about Ukraine, the US President pivoted to the Italian Prime Minister, recalling their interaction at the just-concluded G7 gathering.

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"She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her," Trump said, according to transcripts of the interview. "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

The remarks drew a swift, fierce pushback from Italy, with Meloni dismissing the claims as entirely fabricated and Italy’s top diplomat abruptly canceling an official visit to the United States.

Meloni responded by releasing a video message forcefully rejecting Trump’s narrative. "Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned," Meloni said.

The fallout immediately escalated into a broader diplomatic dispute. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a scheduled weekend trip to the United States, publicly condemning the comments as an insult to the nation. Tajani called Trump's claims "serious and offensive" toward Meloni and all of Italy.

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The public spat signals a sharp deterioration in ties between the two leaders, who have previously been viewed as close ideological allies. Relations had already grown uneasy in April after Trump criticised Meloni in an interview with Corriere della Sera for her refusal to back the US-Israel war in Iran.

While video footage from the G7 summit in France showed the two leaders engaged in extended conversations — including sitting alone on a small sofa — Trump's characterisation of the meeting has effectively dismantled any recent appearance of a diplomatic thaw.