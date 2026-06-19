Atmanirbharta in space! Jio developing Low-Earth Orbit satellite constellation for connectivity

Reliance Industries AGM 2026: Akash Ambani, speaking during the Reliance AGM 2026 said Reliance Jio is now aiming for the skies. The company, he said, is developing a sovereign Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to “connect India from the skies”.

“Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies. There are still the remotest of villages, island communities, and border outposts where Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India,” he added.

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22/n Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India, while also partnering with leading global constellation providers. Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India – strengthening India’s atma nirbharta… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 19, 2026

Ambani said that Jio is also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity so that they can accelerate service availability while building their own long-term sovereign capability.

“This dual approach will enable Jio to meet India's connectivity needs faster while laying the foundation for the Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale,” said Ambani.

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Reliance Jio will also build its ground station infrastructure in India to support the partner constellations and Jio’s future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground.

“With this initiative, Jio is strengthening India's Atmanirbharata in space, placing India firmly on the global satellite broadband services map. All of these initiatives show that the best of Jio is yet to come,” said Ambani.

