Mob storms Sheikh Hasina's official residence, loot chicken, fish, furniture; vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue

An angry mob on August 5 breached Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence, Ganabhaban, ignoring a military curfew to march through the country’s capital, Dhaka. Crowds waved flags as some demonstrators danced on top of a parked tank in the capital Dhaka.

Footage from local television channels captured scenes of people ransacking the building, taking food items like chicken, fish, vegetables as well as furniture.

Bangladesh's Channel24 broadcast footage of ecstatic protesters breaking into Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, with some waving to the camera as they streamed into the compound.

Visuals also showed protesters vandalising the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding leader and a revered figure in Bangladesh, and also the father of former PM Sheikh Hasina.

A video has also surfaced showing protesters chiseling away at the statue’s head with an axe. Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

The agitators also set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The storming of Sheikh Hasina’s residence came after weeks of violent demonstrations and clashes with security forces. The protests, which began in late June with students demanding an end to a government job quota system, escalated into violence following confrontations between protesters and police, as well as pro-government activists at Dhaka University.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh military aircraft carrying former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s flight has landed at Hindon airbase at 5.36 pm. The former PM is likely to leave for UK later. Earlier today, she resigned as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister and left Dhaka.

Hasina, facing mass protests for days, left Dhaka on August 5. She first flew to Kurmiltola in a chopper and then possibly took an aircraft. The BSF has sounded a high alert and the Director General has reached Kolkata.