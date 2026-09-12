Modi at BRICS Summit: ‘UNSC reforms can no longer wait’, PM calls for global governance overhaul

On representation, Modi made a direct call for reform of the UN Security Council. “The UNSC reforms can no longer wait,” he said.

He also called for text-based negotiations on UNSC reform to be linked to a definite timeline and clear outcome. The proposal formed part of his broader argument that global institutions need to better reflect current economic realities.

“Those countries that give momentum to global economic growth should also get due role in giving direction to global economic governance,” the PM said.

Global South must become ‘rule-shapers’

Modi said efforts should be made to help the Global South move from rule-takers to rule-shapers. He proposed using BRICS to provide negotiation skills, practical training and legal expertise to young diplomats and policymakers from Global South countries.

Advertisement

“The Global South is at the front row of global crises, but at the back row of decision-making,” he said, calling for the pyramid to be transformed into a “privileged platform of partnership” where every country has a voice and every member has a stake.

He proposed that the 10 reform proposals be finalised as a `BRICS Reform Roadmap’ by the next summit.

MUST READ: BRICS New Delhi Declaration calls for dialogue and multilateralism: All that it says

Wider global governance reforms

Beyond the UNSC, Modi called for changes in international financial institutions, saying their voting power, leadership positions and policy priorities should be reviewed in line with today’s economic realities.

On responsiveness, he proposed a `Seafarer Emergency Support Network’ connecting maritime authorities and diplomatic missions to provide distress alerts, medical assistance, information to families and evacuation support to seafarers caught in crises.

Advertisement

He also proposed a `BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism’ under which the grouping’s Troika would follow up on initiatives and outcomes. A secure digital repository could record decisions, their nodal points, timelines and implementation status.

Modi linked the reform agenda to BRICS’ broader role in representing the Global South amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. He said the summit’s timing, on a day dedicated to United Nations South-South Cooperation, gave the initiative added significance and asserted that India was ready to take the lead.

“The message of this BRICS Summit held in India should be clear: if our future is shared, then the right to its construction should also be shared,” Modi said.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping warns against war in Middle East, Gulf, urges BRICS to stand on ‘right side of history’