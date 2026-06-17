Will drop bombs right on their heads...: Trump signals tough stance on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the United States could launch fresh strikes against Iran if it is dissatisfied with Tehran's actions, saying the memorandum of understanding being discussed with Iran remains unfinished.

"The Iran MOU is not final," Trump said, adding, "Will go back to shooting at them...dropping bombs on their heads. If I don't like it and they don't behave, we will go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their heads. because they have misbehaved for 47 years."

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Trump also dismissed reports that the proposed arrangement involves a $300 billion investment fund backed by the United States.

"Report of $300 billion fund in Iran deal is false," he said, stressing that the US is "not investing in it" and that there is "not having a fund to invest in Iran."

The US President said the memorandum of understanding does not include immediate sanctions relief for Iran, although the issue could be discussed later.

"MOU doesn't include immediate sanctions relief but will talk about this later," Trump said.

Commenting on energy markets, Trump suggested that oil prices could decline further following the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran.

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"Oil prices might get lower than before the war," he said.

Trump also expressed confidence that one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints would remain operational. "Strait of Hormuz will be open in the next day or two," he said.