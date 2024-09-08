Mpox spreads its tentacles. What are the vaccines, plans to curb continental spread of the virus

The government on September 8 reported the first case of Mpox (Monkeypox) in India and urged everyone not to panic. The Union Health Ministry, in a statement said a young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing mpox transmission, has been isolated and undergoing treatment.

Mpox is a viral infection that primarily affects humans and animals. It typically begins with signs of flu — fever, headache, muscle pains, and tiredness and results in pus-filled lesions. It can last from 2 to 4 weeks. It can be transmitted by contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials.

There are vaccines recommended by WHO for use against mpox. Many years of research have led to the development of newer and safer vaccines for an eradicated disease called smallpox. Some of these vaccines have been approved in various countries for use against mpox.

At present, WHO recommends use of MVA-BN or LC16 vaccines, or the ACAM2000 vaccine when the others are not available.

Two doses provide the best protection against the infection. Get dose 1 and wait for four weeks and then get dose 2. The vaccines can protect against infection and severe disease, but no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Even after vaccination it takes several weeks to develop immunity.

Vaccine status

In the United States, the modified vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN, sold as JYNNEOS) and ACAM2000 are the only vaccines approved for the prevention of both smallpox and mpox.

The first donation of mpox vaccines arrived in Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 6, but officials say millions more doses will be needed. Almost 100,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine were delivered to the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa, as part of a European Union donation programme, with another 100,000 expected soon.

Nigeria has received some 10,000 doses of the mpox vaccine.

In August, UNICEF issued an emergency tender for the procurement of mpox vaccines. The emergency tender is designed to secure immediate access to available mpox vaccines as well as to expand production. Depending on demand, production capacity of manufacturers and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be put in place.

Plans to halt mpox virus

Almost 25,000 cases of mpox have been reported across Africa this year, with 5,549 confirmed by testing, and 643 deaths, according to Africa CDC with DRC accounting for the majority of cases.

The outbreak, which has spread beyond African nations to countries like Singapore, India and others, has been declared a public health emergency by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and African health officials. The WHO and the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (African CDC) have launched a joint response plan to stem the continental spread of the virus.

The estimated $600 million plan, running from September to February next year, will allocate around 55 percent of its resources to mpox response and readiness activities in 29 African nations, while the remaining will be devoted towards operational and technical support through partners.

Since 2022, WHO has distributed approximately 150,000 diagnostic tests worldwide, with over 25% allocated to countries in the African Region. An additional 30,000 tests are set to be delivered to Africa in the coming weeks.