‘Much bigger than that’: Trump says he didn’t leave G7 Summit early because of Israel-Iran ceasefire

Donald Trump dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that the US President decided to leave the G7 Summit earlier than planned because he was working on a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel. Trump said his early departure had nothing to do with the Middle East crisis and that the reason was “much bigger than that”. He also called Macron “publicity seeking”.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!” he said.

Macron had told reporters at G7 that Trump had offered a ceasefire deal to Iran and Israel. “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kickstart broader discussions. We have to see now whether the sides will follow…Right now I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected,” he said.

While he acknowledged it as a positive development, he was not hopeful of things to change in the “next few hours”. However, he said that since the US assured a ceasefire, they could pressure Israel and things might change.

Trump announced he would leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada early – just hours before a scheduled dinner with world leaders. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said, "I have to be back early, for obvious reasons." White House Press Secretary Karoline confirmed the decision on X, stating that much was accomplished at the summit but the President would leave after dinner with Heads of State because of the situation in the Middle East.