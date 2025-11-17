Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has denounced the verdict that found her guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced her to death, calling it the work of a "rigged tribunal" under an "unelected government."

In a statement issued after the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka delivered its ruling on Monday, Hasina said, "The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated."

Advertisement

The tribunal convicted Hasina on three counts — incitement to violence, issuing orders to kill protesters, and failing to prevent atrocities during the student-led uprising of July–August 2024. It also awarded the death penalty to former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, while former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Chief Judge Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder said Hasina had "superior control" over her ministers and police, but took no action against those who committed violence. The court said she was responsible for killings, torture, disappearances, and arson carried out by state forces, and that the attacks were "widespread and systematic," meeting the legal definition of crimes against humanity.

Hasina, however, rejected the charges, saying the ruling was an attempt by chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and his interim government to erase the Awami League from Bangladesh’s political landscape. "In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force," she said.

Advertisement

Accusing the Yunus administration of presiding over chaos and repression, Hasina said, "Millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent and socially-regressive administration of Dr Mohammad Yunus will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights."

She alleged that the trials under the International Crimes Tribunal were "never intended to achieve justice," but to scapegoat the Awami League and divert attention from the failures of the current government. "Under his aegis, public services have fallen apart. Police have retreated from the country's crime-ridden streets and judicial fairness has been subverted," Hasina said, adding that minorities and women faced growing assaults.

The former premier accused the interim regime of harbouring "Islamic extremists" and claimed that figures from Hizb-ut-Tahrir were attempting to dismantle Bangladesh's secular foundation. She also said journalists were jailed, the economy had stalled, and the Awami League was banned from elections.

Advertisement

"Not a single citizen of Bangladesh has cast a vote for him or been given the chance to do so," she said of Yunus, demanding that next year’s election be "free, fair and inclusive."

Hasina maintained that she was denied a fair trial, with no opportunity to defend herself or appoint legal representation. "I was given no fair chance to defend myself in court, nor even to have lawyers of my own choice represent me in absentia," she said.

While mourning the victims of the unrest, Hasina denied issuing any orders to kill protesters. "I mourn all of the deaths that occurred in July and August of last year, on both sides of the political divide. But neither I nor other political leaders ordered the killing of protestors," she stated.