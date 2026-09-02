‘Must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism’: PM Modi at SCO in the presence of Shehbaz Sharif

All countries must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and many other global leaders. He called out the double standards and urged every country to reject it.
Speaking at the SCO, PM Modi said, “In the fight against terrorism, we cannot remain confined to an action-reaction approach. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak with one voice and make it clear that there can be no place for double standards on this serious issue."