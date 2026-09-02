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‘Must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism’: PM Modi at SCO in the presence of Shehbaz Sharif

‘Must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism’: PM Modi at SCO in the presence of Shehbaz Sharif

Speaking at the SCO, PM Modi said, “In the fight against terrorism, we cannot remain confined to an action-reaction approach."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 8:45 AM IST
‘Must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism’: PM Modi at SCO in the presence of Shehbaz SharifPM Modi calls out double standards when it comes to terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

All countries must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and many other global leaders. He called out the double standards and urged every country to reject it.

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Speaking at the SCO, PM Modi said, “In the fight against terrorism, we cannot remain confined to an action-reaction approach. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak with one voice and make it clear that there can be no place for double standards on this serious issue."

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"We must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide safe haven and support to terrorists that terrorism can never be a strategic asset for anyone," Modi added.

He said that “double standards” in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable and urged other nations and its leaders to “combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists”.

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At the close of the summit, the Bishkek Declaration was adopted. Besides the declaration, four memorandums of understanding and more than 20 decisions and statements were adopted at the summit covering areas ranging from climate, nuclear safety and energy conservation to combating drug addiction.

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PM Modi also spoke about the West Asia war, and said that a conflict in one region does not remain confined to its borders only but its impact is felt across the world. He said energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains are all impacted and that India calls for a resolution to the conflicts.

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 8:44 AM IST
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