‘Must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism’: PM Modi at SCO in the presence of Shehbaz Sharif

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"We must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide safe haven and support to terrorists that terrorism can never be a strategic asset for anyone," Modi added.

He said that “double standards” in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable and urged other nations and its leaders to “combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists”.

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At the close of the summit, the Bishkek Declaration was adopted. Besides the declaration, four memorandums of understanding and more than 20 decisions and statements were adopted at the summit covering areas ranging from climate, nuclear safety and energy conservation to combating drug addiction.

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PM Modi also spoke about the West Asia war, and said that a conflict in one region does not remain confined to its borders only but its impact is felt across the world. He said energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains are all impacted and that India calls for a resolution to the conflicts.