'My hand was almost cut off': 33-yr old Indian-origin man attacked by a group of teenagers in Melbourne

A 33-year-old Indian-origin man had his hand reattached after he was attacked with a machete by a group of teenagers in Melbourne. The man, identified as Saurabh Anand, was walking home after visiting a pharmacy at Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows around 7.30 pm on Saturday, July 19, when he was attacked by five teenagers.

Advertisement

Anand told The Age he was on the phone with a friend when he noticed someone near him. "I didn't hear anything. In seconds, they were all around me," he said. One of them searched his pockets, another punched him in the head until he fell, and a third pulled out a machete and held it to his neck.

He said that while trying to block the attack, the machete struck his wrist and hand multiple times. “My hand was almost cut off,” he said. He also had cuts on his back and shoulder, a fractured spine, and head injuries.

Despite his injuries, Anand managed to call out for help outside the centre. Bystanders called emergency services, and he was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Doctors first thought they would have to amputate his left hand, but after hours of surgery, they were able to reattach it using screws. Anand said he cannot move his hand and only feels pain.

Advertisement

Police have arrested four teenage boys and are looking for a fifth. A 14-year-old from Wyndham has been charged with causing serious injury, robbery, and assault, and was remanded to appear in court on 15 August. Two 15-year-olds from Hobsons Bay were also charged and released on bail. A fourth teen, also 14, is expected to be charged later.

Anand said he was upset to learn that two of the boys were given bail. "I want justice," he said. "No one else should have to go through this." He also said he is scared to go home and his partner has been staying with him in the hospital.

The attack occurred amid a growing wave of knife crime and youth violence in Victoria. According to recent figures, police are making an average of 208 arrests per day and seizing a record number of edged weapons.

Advertisement

Amid a surge in machete-related attacks and youth gang violence, the Victorian government has tightened bail laws for repeat offenders and announced a complete ban on machete possession, set to take effect from 1 September