Over 1,600 dead in deadly Myanmar earthquake, India’s 'Operation Brahma' delivers 137 tonnes of aid

A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has left Myanmar reeling, with over 1,600 people confirmed dead and thousands more injured or missing. The quake, which struck central Myanmar on March 28, sent tremors rippling into neighboring Thailand and China, flattening buildings and pushing the country into a state of emergency.

Related Articles

As rescue efforts scramble against time and debris, India has stepped in with an urgent relief mission — marking its swiftest regional response yet.

Myanmar’s military junta reported on March 29 that the death toll had surged to 1,644, with 3,408 injured and 139 missing. Ruling general Min Aung Hlaing warned the numbers could climb further, while the US Geological Survey projected casualties might top 10,000. Relief efforts have been slowed by a lack of heavy equipment.

India launched ‘Operation Brahma’ within hours of the disaster, becoming the first country to deploy rescue personnel to the region. A C130J aircraft delivered 15 tonnes of relief supplies to Yangon, followed by another military plane to Nay-Pyi-Taw carrying an 80-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Operation Brahma: Indian Army’s Humanitarian Mission to Myanmar 🇲🇲



In a swift response to the 28 March 2025 earthquake in Myanmar, the #IndianArmy, as part of Operation Brahma, is deploying a specialised medical task force to provide urgent humanitarian aid.



A 118-member team… pic.twitter.com/ESkMGqQ2Bn — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 29, 2025

“Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X after speaking with General Min Aung Hlaing. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.”

Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2025

India’s aid, totaling 137 tonnes so far, includes tents, solar lamps, generator sets, blankets, and emergency medical supplies. Sixty para-field ambulances are also en route. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Yangon, while a 118-member Indian Army field hospital is headed to Mandalay.

#OperationBrahma



A 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra.



The team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar.



🇮🇳 🇲🇲 pic.twitter.com/ULMp19KjEf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2025

Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion is leading the urban search and rescue team, equipped with trained dogs and operating under global INSARAG norms. The team will be the first to reach Mandalay, with operations beginning March 30.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar, coordinating the mission, said assistance is being delivered swiftly and is in regular contact with the Indian community there. "We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals: +95-95419602," the embassy posted.

India shares a 1,643-km border with Myanmar and has previously sent NDRF teams for the 2015 Nepal and 2023 Turkiye earthquakes.