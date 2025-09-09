Nepal protests: PM KP Sharma Oli urges calm, calls all-party meeting amid demand for his resignation

The KP Sharma Oli-led Nepal government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening in light of the protests in the country. Youth-led protests broke out in Nepal amid growing frustration against the government’s perceived lack of action to tackle corruption.

In a notification, Prime Minister Oli urged everyone to remain calm, while calling for an all-party meeting. “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” he said in a notification.

Meanwhile, fresh anti-government protests erupted across Nepal on Tuesday as students took to the streets in defiance of public gathering restrictions. The demonstrations were directed against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, with protesters demanding his resignation.

Reports from various parts of Kathmandu, including Kalanki and Baneshwor, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district, indicate an intensifying public outcry. Chants such as ‘don’t kill students’ and ‘KP chor, desh chhod’ echoed through the crowds.

The protests, primarily led by students, saw demonstrators blocking roads by burning tyres, notably in Kalanki, while others vented their anger by pelting stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung.

Gurung had previously imposed a controversial ban on social media sites, further fuelling the unrest. Additionally, the homes of former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sher Bahadur Deuba were targeted. Protesters demanded action against corrupt leaders.

In response to the escalating violence, authorities have enforced curfews across major districts including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. The Kathmandu District Administration Office announced a curfew starting at 8:30 am, with no end in sight, as the situation continues to remain tense.

Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have also seen similar measures, with restrictions extending to various municipalities and areas. Following violent clashes on Monday, which resulted in 20 fatalities and over 300 injuries, the Nepali Army was deployed to restore order, especially around the parliament complex.

This upheaval led to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak amid mounting criticism of the government's handling of the situation.