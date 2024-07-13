Nepal's Political Turmoil: KP Sharma Oli set to be PM again as Prachanda loses trust vote

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal is on the brink of a new political era as Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), is set to become the country's prime minister for the second time. The incumbent Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' faced a significant setback on Friday when he failed to secure a crucial trust vote in Parliament.

Prachanda, known for surviving four trust votes amidst ongoing political turbulence in the nation, saw his leadership come to an end after more than 18 months. Following his inability to garner a vote of confidence during a floor test in the House of Representatives, Oli swiftly moved to claim the mandate to lead a new majority government.

Backed by 165 lawmakers, including 77 from his own party and 88 from the Nepali Congress, Oli presented his case to President Ramchandra Paudel.

A Brief Overview of KP Sharma Oli's Political Journey:

- Born in 1952, KP Sharma Oli embarked on his political career in 1966, joining the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) in 1970.

- His activism during the democracy movement and advocacy for a republican state led to multiple arrests and imprisonments, with significant durations spent in confinement.

- Oli's involvement in the formation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist) during his incarceration underscored his enduring dedication to political causes.

- He assumed leadership roles within the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and played pivotal roles in various governmental capacities, including deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs.

- Oli became Nepal's PM in 2018. However, he was met with a mix of ambitious promises and critiques over centralised power dynamics within his administration.

With Oli poised to take charge once again, Nepal braces for a new chapter in its governance amidst a backdrop of longstanding political instability.