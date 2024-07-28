Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after rocket attack kills 11 in Golan Heights; US reaffirms support

A rocket fired from Lebanon struck a football pitch in the Arab town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Saturday, killing 11 people aged 10 to 20. The Israeli army has identified Hezbollah as the perpetrator, describing it as the “deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7”.

The attack is believed to be in retaliation to an Israeli strike that killed four Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, which has seen a series of retaliatory rocket attacks by the group on the Golan and northern Israel.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed the casualties and injuries, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a strong response, stating that “Hezbollah will pay a heavy price”. However, Hezbollah denied involvement in the deadly strike, claiming no connection to the incident.

The rocket was part of a larger barrage from Lebanon, hitting multiple locations in the Golan. Emergency services, including ambulances and helicopters, were dispatched to the scene. The violence has been escalating since October, with significant casualties on both sides, including fighters and civilians.

The White House condemned the attack, calling it “horrific” and reaffirming its unwavering support for Israel’s security against Iranian-backed terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

“Our support for Israel's security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah,” a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council stated.