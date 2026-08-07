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Dabur moves Delhi High Court against FSSAI '100%' claims order. What happens next?

Dabur moves Delhi High Court against FSSAI '100%' claims order. What happens next?

The dispute arises from an FSSAI prohibition order issued earlier this week against Dabur India for selling food products bearing "100 per cent" claims.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 9:50 AM IST
Dabur moves Delhi High Court against FSSAI '100%' claims order. What happens next?FSSAI asked Dabur to immediately stop selling products carrying "100 per cent" claims and file an action-taken report within 15 days. (Photo: Reuters)
SUMMARY
  • The petition was urgently mentioned before Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya
  • Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will hear the matter on Friday
  • FSSAI said the claims were ambiguous, unverifiable and could mislead consumers

A legal dispute over the use of "100 per cent" claims on everyday food products reached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, with Dabur India challenging a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India order that barred the sale of several of its products, PTI reported. The company argued that the regulator passed the order without first issuing a show-cause notice or allowing it to be heard.

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Matter listed for hearing

Senior counsel appearing for Dabur mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya. The petition has now been listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

FSSAI order on product claims

The dispute arises from an FSSAI prohibition order issued earlier this week against Dabur India for selling food products bearing "100 per cent" claims.

The regulator directed the company to stop selling products such as honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other food items marketed with claims including "100 per cent Natural", "100 per cent Pure", "100 per cent Purity Guaranteed", "100 per cent Organic" and "100 per cent Tender Coconut Water".

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According to the FSSAI, such claims violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, because they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers. It also directed Dabur to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.

Dabur challenges order 

In its petition, Dabur contended that the prohibition order was issued in violation of the principles of natural justice and statutory provisions. The company said the FSSAI neither issued a prior show-cause notice nor provided an opportunity for a hearing before passing the order.

Dabur further claimed that the regulator lacked the statutory authority to issue such a prohibitory order and described the order as "non-speaking", ambiguous and passed without proper application of mind. The company also argued that the term "100 per cent" is widely used by several major food brands across different product categories and said the public release of the prohibition order had unfairly damaged its reputation.

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Earlier objections by regulator

The FSSAI had earlier said that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without a valid FSSAI organic endorsement. It had also objected to Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk being marketed with the claim "100 per cent Purity", saying such claims are not permitted for compound food products under the advertising regulations. The regulator said it had previously directed Dabur to discontinue the claims, but found that no satisfactory corrective action had been taken. The matter will now come up before the Delhi High Court on Friday.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 9:50 AM IST
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