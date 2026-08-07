Google Maps expands ‘Ask Maps’ feature with agentic AI and Personal Intelligence: What it means for users?

Previously, Google Maps could only help you find restaurants nearby; now it can also order food on your behalf with simple prompts on “Ask Maps.” Now you can simply speak or type the prompt in natural language such as “Where can I order vegan avocado toast and an oat milk latte near home?”

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Then it identifies nearby restaurants that serve those specific items and provides you with a list. Now, you simply need to click on “Order online”, and the app will direct you to supported services like Square, Toast, or Uber Eats to add your desired items to the cart. You can also choose to edit the food items and complete the payment.

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Similar to food ordering, Maps can also help you find hotels and local events and direct you to the partnered services to complete bookings or purchase tickets. Google said, “And if you need ideas for what to do nearby, Ask Maps will show you everything from concerts to comedy shows, complete with links for tickets.”

However, Google Maps' new agentic features are currently rolling out to users in the US.

Google Maps with Personal Intelligence

Google Maps' Ask Maps will offer a more personalised experience, as it will now be able to use information from your Gmail and Google Calendar to give personalised recommendations and answers. This will give AI an understanding of your travel plans and bookings. You can give Ask Maps prompts like “Can you recommend where to eat and what to do near my hotel?” In addition, it can also remember previous conversations.

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However, Personal Intelligence is turned off by default for user privacy. Users will have to opt in to access information from Gmail and Calendar for these personalised responses. Lastly, Google has also added real-time transit information that will provide you with current traffic conditions, road closures, construction, or accidents, and will also tell you about how busy a restaurant, café, or shop is.

Personal Intelligence in Google Maps is rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, and Mexico, along with over 150 countries and territories in English.