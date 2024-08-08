scorecardresearch
Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus sworn in as the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim govt

Yunus, who returned to Dhaka from Paris, called for calm and urged Bangladeshis to “prepare to rebuild the country.”

Muhammad Yunus takes oath. Muhammad Yunus takes oath.

Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus was sworn in today as the chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government, following weeks of intense student protests that culminated in the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The oath of office was administered by President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Yunus, who returned to Dhaka from Paris, called for calm and urged Bangladeshis to “prepare to rebuild the country.” Meanwhile, Hasina, who fled to India, is reportedly seeking asylum in Europe. Local media reported that Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two student leaders in their mid-20s who spearheaded the protests, will join the caretaker government.

The swearing-in ceremony, conducted by President Shahabuddin, took place in front of an audience of 400 people, according to the *Dhaka Tribune*. Dr. Yunus had been in Paris for medical treatment prior to his return. Regarding the composition of the interim government, spokesperson Zaman indicated that it might initially include around 15 members, with the possibility of a few more being added.

In the meantime, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeed Wazed, has accused Pakistan’s ISI of instigating unrest in Bangladesh. “The Indian government must build international pressure for the swift restoration of democracy in Bangladesh,” Wazed told PTI. Additionally, the Indian visa application center announced that its offices in Bangladesh will remain closed until further notice.

Published on: Aug 08, 2024, 9:12 PM IST
