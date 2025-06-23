'Our response would be devastating...': NATO chief warns Russia on attacking alliance ahead of crucial summit

As geopolitical tensions mount, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued stark warnings to both Moscow and Tehran, labeling Russia the most immediate threat to the alliance and condemning Iran’s deepening role in the Ukraine war.

Rutte’s remarks come ahead of a critical NATO summit in The Hague, where alliance leaders will convene this week amid heightened fears of broader conflict and a new defense spending pact.

Advertisement

“If Russia were to attack us today, our response would be devastating,” Rutte said, directly addressing concerns fueled by Moscow’s renewed threats and references to a potential global war. “The most significant and direct threat facing this alliance is Russia.”

He also underscored growing concerns over Iran’s involvement in the conflict. “Iran is heavily involved in Russia's fight against Ukraine,” Rutte stated, highlighting Tehran's strategic alignment with Moscow.

Touching on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Rutte reaffirmed NATO’s long-held position: “When it comes to NATO's stance on Iran's nuclear programme, allies have long agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon.”

These warnings follow days of escalating Israel-Iran hostilities and coincide with a new NATO agreement to bolster defense spending. Spain, which had previously opposed the pledge, lifted its objections, paving the way for alliance-wide consensus ahead of the summit starting from June 24.

Advertisement

Rutte emphasized that meeting the defense budget target is no longer optional. “We must go further and faster,” he said, noting that most allies are on track to hit the 2% of GDP benchmark but must address critical shortfalls in collective defense planning.

He dismissed speculation about potential US troop withdrawals from Europe, calling on NATO members to shift focus to their own responsibilities. “There are no plans at the moment for the US to withdraw troops. What we do know is that the US is completely committed to NATO. They expect European and Canadian allies to spend much more,” he said.Rutte also confirmed that Ukraine will attend the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June 24-26.