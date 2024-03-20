scorecardresearch
Pakistan's Gwadar Port under attack: Multiple blasts, gunfires reported; BLA claims responsibility

Multiple blasts have also been reported from the site and intense firing between attackers and security forces is ongoing, Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn. 

Armed assailants attacked Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex, opening fire and causing multiple blasts Armed assailants attacked Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex, opening fire and causing multiple blasts

Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex came under attack on Wednesday after armed assailants forcibly entered the area and opened fire, Dawn reported. Multiple blasts have also been reported from the site and intense firing between attackers and security forces took lace. 

Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, the report said. 

The Khorasan Diary, a media platform, said attackers tried to infiltrate a security installation at the Gawadar Port Authority by initially exploding grenades and then firing.

Gawadar Port is located in Balochistan, a province that has been seeking independence from Pakistan.

A social media user said that heavy firing took place between terrorists, who he said had come prepared with sophisticated weapons.

Gwadar SSP Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin said the security forces had gunned down eight armed assailants. He said the firing had completely stopped.

Formed in 2011, the Majeed Brigade is a lethal suicide squad of the BLA. It was named after a guard of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who was killed while attempting to assassinate the PPP founder, according to Dawn. The group also reportedly maintains sanctuaries in areas along the Pakistan-Iran border. The brigade mostly targets security forces and Chinese interests in Pakistan.

China is building the Gwadar port in Pakistan.

 

Published on: Mar 20, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
