Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Imran Khan to be moved to hospital from jail

The court directed that Khan be shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours and remain there until September 16. It also ordered the formation of a medical board to assess him, which will include Khan's personal doctor and his sister, Dr Aleema Khan.

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Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in several cases that he says were politically motivated following his removal from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote. He faces multiple cases, including those related to state gifts and an unlawful marriage. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, and appeals are pending. He denies any wrongdoing.

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His sons had raised concerns about his deteriorating health last year, and his lawyers said he had lost significant vision in his right eye while in prison. Six months ago, his lawyer said Khan had lost nearly 85% of the vision in that eye.

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PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the ruling, saying it was a very welcome order and expressing hope that it had happened sooner to prevent further deterioration of Khan's eye and general health. Khan's spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha confirmed the court's direction for transfer within 48 hours and said Khan would remain in hospital until September 16.

The ruling came a day after authorities at Adiala Jail, where Khan is held, claimed his eyesight had improved significantly and was now "almost normal" after treatment. Khan's party and family questioned this claim.

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Medical records submitted to the court showed fluctuations in Khan's blood pressure, heart palpitations, and extreme mental stress. His recent blood pressure was recorded at 140/80 and his pulse at 54 beats per minute. In February, his blood pressure was 120/80.

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Although Khan's latest medical report was not publicly released, former Pakistani president Arif Alvi shared it on social media and described the situation as "alarming." He said the next three months would determine whether Khan's condition improves or becomes permanent.

PTI has said Khan was held in complete isolation and that no family meetings had been allowed for over eight months. His sister Uzma Khanum last met him on December 2, 2025, after large PTI protests. She raised concerns about his imprisonment conditions, describing them as "mental torture," and said Khan blamed Pakistani army chief Asim Munir for his condition.

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Earlier this year, Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman told Sky News that he was kept in a "death cell," surrounded by filthy water and inmates suffering from hepatitis. In February, cricket greats worldwide, including from India, called for better treatment of Khan and expressed deep concern about his prison conditions.

PTI came to power in 2018 and still has a large support base across key provinces. However, ahead of the 2024 election, the party was stripped of its election symbol, forcing its candidates to contest as independents.