Rioting erupted in Paris last night as thousands of left wing activists set fire to debris, smashed shop windows, and launched fireworks following a decisive first-round victory for the far-right in snap parliamentary elections.

Police reinforcements flooded the streets, particularly around Paris's Place de la République, where clashes broke out between law enforcement and rioters carrying flares well into the early hours. All of this is unfolding as the Paris Olympics draw near, with just 25 days remaining until the opening ceremony.

In a recent podcast interview on "Generation Do It Yourself," French President Emmanuel Macron said that upcoming legislative elections could potentially escalate into civil war if either far-left or far-right parties sweep into power.

Thousands of left-wing activists join ANTIFA, communists and Islamists to protest against the results of the French election after left-wing parties suffered crushing defeats.



Protesters are rioting across the country after Marine Le Pen’s victory.



According to the Interior Ministry, Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) secured 33% of the vote, with the left-wing New Popular Front alliance following closely at 28%.

In contrast, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance trailed behind at a distant third with just 20% of the vote.

#Paris, #France. City riots began.



In a number of areas, clashes between leftists and antifa with the police were noted.

Macron has accused National Rally of seeking to reduce individuals to their religious or ethnic identity due to EU's mass immigration policies, a stance he argued could push the country toward civil strife. Similarly, he also criticised France Unbowed, the left wing party led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, for promoting divisions along religious and ethnic lines for electoral purposes, which he claimed also fuelled the risk of civil conflict.

Marine Le Pen has consistently maintained a strong stance on Islam, often linking it to issues of immigration and national security. She has called for stricter controls on immigration, particularly from Muslim-majority countries, and has advocated for policies aimed at limiting the public visibility of Islam in France.

Le Pen's rhetoric frequently emphasizes the need to combat what she perceives as the threats posed by radical Islam, framing her position as a defence of French secular values and national identity. Her ideology is fueled by the increasing crime rates attributed to immigrants across France, including the beheading of a teacher by an immigrant.

Years ago, I shared this video of Islamic Migrants boasting of conquering France and mocking Marine Le Pen.



Their words were chilling: "We took over Paris even faster than the German Army in 1940, just 3 hours!"



At an event in Hénin-Beaumont after first phase polls were made public, Le Pen stated, ‘The French people have shown that they want to draw a line under seven years of [Macron’s] disdainful rule.’ ‘We haven’t won yet, the second round will be crucial,’ she added. ‘We need an absolute majority so that Jordan Bardella, in eight days, can be appointed prime minister by Emmanuel Macron.’”

🗳️⚡🇫🇷 Antifa is causing riots now across France after the centrist Macron, leftist have lost the first round of legislative elections in France



Philippe Pétain and his Prime Minister, Pierre Laval, were the last far-right leaders of France, leading the Vichy regime that collaborated with the Nazis during World War II.

If the far-right manages to secure an outright majority after Sunday's vote, Macron would be compelled to appoint 28-year-old RN President Jordan Bardella as Prime Minister.