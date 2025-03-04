Pausing US military aid to Ukraine a step towards peace, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said that the cessation of US military aid to Ukraine could be the most substantial step towards peace, though it emphasised the necessity of understanding the specifics from US President Donald Trump. Following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump halted military support, intensifying the rift between the former allies.

A Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, cautiously responded to the reports, stating, "If this is true, then this is a decision that can really encourage the Kyiv regime to (come to) the peace process." This move aligns with Trump's aspiration to be remembered as a 'peacemaker', as he indicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conversation on February 12.

Russia has welcomed Trump's expression of a wish for peace in Ukraine, although it remains observant of future developments. Peskov noted, "It is obvious that the United States has been the main supplier of this war so far. If the United States stops being (an arms supplier) or suspends these supplies, it will probably be the best contribution to the cause of peace."

Despite the optimistic tone towards potential peace, the Kremlin acknowledges the need for detailed insights into Trump's intentions and any forthcoming actions. "We hear his statement about his desire to bring peace to Ukraine, and this is welcome," Peskov stated, while remaining cautious about the unfolding situation.

Notably, Poland said Trump's decision to pause aid was made unilaterally, without consulting NATO allies or the Ramstein group, prompting concerns among these partners. A Polish foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the gravity of Trump's move, stating, "This is a very important decision, and the situation is very serious." The lack of coordination has added another layer of complexity to international relations and the collective response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "This sentence may sound banal, but it has great political significance - it (the decision) was made without any information, or consultation, neither with NATO allies, nor with the Ramstein group, which is involved in supporting Ukraine in its fight," the spokesperson explained, emphasising the unexpected nature of this pivotal decision.