US pauses military aid to Ukraine; White House says Trump ‘focused on peace’

US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine, following a recent confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A White House official confirmed that the aid pause is part of a broader review to ensure contributions to a peaceful outcome.

"President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," said the official on Monday, under conditions of anonymity.

The specifics regarding the amount of aid affected or its duration remain undisclosed by both the White House and the Pentagon. Zelenskyy's office and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington have not yet commented on the situation.

This development follows a clash at the White House where Trump criticised Zelenskyy for his perceived lack of gratitude for US support in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy had told reporters that the end of the war is “very, very far away”.

On Truth Social, Trump emphasised his dissatisfaction, stating, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!"

The confrontation underscores the tension that has arisen since Trump assumed office, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow. Despite this, Trump hinted that the prospect of opening Ukraine’s mineral resources to U.S. investment remains on the table.

The United States Congress has approved $175 billion in total assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. This aid encompasses military assistance, budgetary support, and funds for essential services such as salaries for teachers and doctors. Notably, weapons aid has primarily been delivered through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The PDA has allowed for the rapid transfer of over $31.7 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, with the majority already dispatched. However, the current pause in military aid affects previously approved but undistributed resources, with no new aid approved during Trump's tenure. Consequently, a new aid package from Congress appears unlikely in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, European countries, including France and Britain, have been mobilising support for Zelenskyy and exploring peace plans. In London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted European leaders to discuss potential strategies, stating, "There are clearly a number of options on the table."

