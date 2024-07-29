'Purchase your own toilet paper': Athletes leaving Olympic Village for hotels due to unliveable conditions

American tennis star Coco Gauff recently highlighted the challenging living conditions at the Olympic Village in Paris, sharing her experience through a TikTok video that showed the cramped facilities. In the video, Gauff and her teammates were seen preparing for their day in a limited space, with the caption, "10 girls, two bathrooms."

1. 🇫🇷💩Stuffy rooms and cardboard beds. The Olympic village in Paris is worse than a prison, athletes complain. There're no refrigerators, televisions or coffee machines. There're no air conditioners either. Olympians must purchase their own toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/bZh23UPMeK — Vitaliy V (@VitaliyV13) July 24, 2024

Gauff later updated her followers, noting that the tennis team had largely moved to a nearby hotel due to the inadequate facilities, leaving her and a few others in the Olympic Village with just two bathrooms for five people. She also mentioned that she had to borrow a mattress topper from the archery team to make the cardboard beds more comfortable.

Australian Olympian Daria Saville also gave her followers a close look into life in the Olympic Village in Paris through her Instagram videos. While many might expect hotel-like housekeeping, Saville revealed that athletes had to walk to a shop to obtain basic supplies, such as toilet paper.

The Olympic Village has faced criticism not only for its tight living quarters but also for the absence of air conditioning. To address this issue, Paris 2024 organizers have implemented a cooling system that uses naturally cold water sourced from 70 meters underground. This water is circulated through the flooring to help regulate temperatures in the apartments, aligning with the organizing committee’s goal to reduce the carbon footprint of the Games. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make the Paris Olympics the most sustainable in history.

The lack of air conditioning has sparked concerns among athletes and visitors, particularly during potential heat waves. Despite these challenges, the Paris 2024 team is committed to showcasing a sustainable and environmentally conscious Games.