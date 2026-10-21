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After Temple, Deepinder Goyal teases Dark.ai: A bet beyond food delivery services

After Temple, Deepinder Goyal teases Dark.ai: A bet beyond food delivery services

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, is set to launch a new artificial intelligence venture named Dark.ai under Eternal.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 3:05 PM IST
After Temple, Deepinder Goyal teases Dark.ai: A bet beyond food delivery services Dark.ai comes as part of Deepinder Goyal broader pattern of investing in technology ventures beyond Zomato and Blinkit, particularly in health tech and wearables.

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and vice chairman of Eternal, has teased a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture called “Dark.ai.” We may get to know more about the service alongside its September-quarter earnings. While not much about the service has been revealed, in an X post, Goyal said Dark will fall under Eternal, which also runs Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District.

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Goyal’s bet on AI 

Dark.ai comes as part of Deepinder Goyal broader pattern of investing in technology ventures beyond Zomato and Blinkit, particularly in health tech and wearables. He has been exploring technology businesses, and one great example would be Temple, a wearable device by his health-tech company, Temple Private Limited.

Now, Dark.ai seems like another addition to Goyal’s growing portfolio of technology. However, details about the services are still awaited, as it is not confirmed whether the product is an AI model, a software product, a consumer service, or an entirely different venture.

Alongside launching a new AI service, Goyal is expected to officially start pre-orders for Temple on November 1, 2026. However, deliveries are not expected until the end of 2026. The price of the wearable remains under wraps, but it is expected to be around Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in India. Now, we can speculate that Temple demonstrates its interest in health technology, while Dark.ai could represent another move into a different area.

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The announcement comes just ahead of Eternal's Q2 financial results today, October 21, 2026, and an earnings conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM IST to discuss its financial performance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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