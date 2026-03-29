‘Resort cities, not war zones’: Jeffrey Sachs cautions UAE against deeper role in Iran crisis

A leading American economist has warned that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could face severe consequences if it becomes directly involved in the escalating West Asia conflict, cautioning that major global hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi are highly vulnerable in a wartime scenario.

Speaking to ANI, Jeffrey Sachs said the UAE risks exposing its most valuable economic centres if it deepens alignment with the United States and Israel in the ongoing crisis involving Iran. He argued that the Gulf nation’s globally known cities were designed as tourism and financial hubs rather than hardened military zones.

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“Basically, Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war,” Sachs said, warning that the cities’ open and commercial character makes them particularly susceptible to conflict. “These are resort areas. These are tourist destinations. These are not fortified missile defence areas. These are places where rich people are going to party and put their money. And to enter a war zone is to defeat the entire purpose of a place like Dubai.”

Warning over UAE’s strategic alignment

Sachs criticised what he described as the UAE’s decision to deepen strategic ties with Washington and Tel Aviv amid rising regional tensions, saying the country had entered an “absurd mess” by continuing to escalate its involvement.

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He pointed to the UAE’s participation in the Abraham Accords as a turning point that increased reliance on American security guarantees.

According to Sachs, Gulf governments have long believed that hosting US military facilities would ensure protection during crises. However, he argued that this assumption could prove dangerously flawed.

“These governments in the Gulf bet everything on American protection,” Sachs said. “They said we have the US military facilities, they will protect us, therefore we can act as we see fit. This is a fundamental miscalculation.”

Invoking a widely cited remark associated with former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, Sachs said the risks of relying too heavily on Washington had long been recognised in diplomatic circles.

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“Every day I repeat Kissinger’s famous adage — to be an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal,” he said.

Call for reassessment by UAE leadership

Sachs urged the Emirati leadership to reassess its strategic choices and focus on protecting national interests rather than doubling down on alliances that could draw the country deeper into regional conflict.

He criticised what he described as the UAE’s continued financial and political commitment to Washington even as tensions escalate.

“I don’t want to be misunderstood, but the naivete of announcing that we’re going to join this effort against the evil Iranians and continue to honour commitments to put trillions of dollars into the United States — come on. Enough. Protect yourself,” Sachs said.

“You think doubling down on a losing proposition is the right way to proceed, but that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Rising regional tensions

The remarks come amid intensifying rhetoric from Iran following weeks of escalating confrontation involving the United States and Israel.

On March 20, Iran’s foreign ministry warned regional countries against allowing the United States to use military bases on their territory to launch strikes against Tehran.

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Iranian military officials have also issued stark warnings about potential US military operations in the Persian Gulf. In a video statement, Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iranian forces were “counting down the moments” to respond if American troops were deployed on the ground.

The warning was directed at US President Donald Trump, with Iranian officials saying American forces would “become food for the sharks” if they attempted a ground operation in the region.