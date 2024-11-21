Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile during attack on Ukraine: Report

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Ukraine on November 21 marking the first known use of such a powerful, nuclear-capable weapon with a range of thousands of kilometers in the ongoing conflict, according to Reuters.

The missile launch followed a series of attacks by Ukraine, which fired US and British missiles at targets within Russia this week. Moscow had warned that such actions would be considered a major escalation in the 33-month-long war, the report added.

Although Ukraine’s air force did not specify the missile type, it confirmed that the ICBM was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region, which borders the Caspian Sea. The missile targeted Dnipro city, along with eight other missiles, six of which were intercepted by Ukrainian forces, according to reports.

Russia also fired a Kinzhal hypersonic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles, six of which were shot down, the Ukrainian air force said

The attack left two people injured, and caused damage to an industrial facility and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, reports said.

This development occurred just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine, which reduces the threshold for Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Ukraine launched several long-range missiles supplied by the US on November 19, followed by UK-made Storm Shadows into Russia on November 20.

Putin has previously warned the US and NATO that allowing Ukraine to use these long-range weapons to strike Russian territory would effectively mean a war between Russia and NATO.

The new nuclear doctrine permits Russia to potentially respond with nuclear weapons, even to a conventional attack by any nation supported by a nuclear power. However, the doctrine avoids a clear commitment to use nuclear weapons, keeping Putin’s options open.

Ukraine also used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to strike Russia after President Joe Biden gave approval, just two months before his term ends and Donald Trump returns to the White House. Trump has vowed to end the war but has not clarified how, while criticizing the billions of dollars in aid sent to Ukraine under Biden.

On November 20, the United States closed its embassy in Kyiv due to concerns over the threat of a major airstrike.