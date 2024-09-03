Russia launches airstrike on Ukraine: 41 dead, over 180 injured; President Zelenskyy calls it 'terror attack'

At least 41 people have been confirmed dead and over 180 injured in Ukraine's Poltava, after two Russian ballistic missiles struck a military education facility.

The missiles targeted both an educational institution and a nearby hospital, significantly damaging one of the buildings at the telecommunications institute, as reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry highlighted the alarming speed of the assault, noting that the time between the air raid alarm and the arrival of the missiles was so brief that many individuals were still in the process of evacuating to bomb shelters when the strikes occurred.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation via social media platform X, providing preliminary details about the incident. "According to available information, two ballistic missiles hit the area, targeting an educational institution and a nearby hospital," he stated.

The President expressed concern that many individuals may be trapped under the rubble, and confirmed that search and rescue operations are underway, with several people already rescued.

Zelenskyy also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. "People were trapped under the rubble. Many people were rescued, but more than 180 were injured. Unfortunately, there are many casualties. As of now, we know that 41 people were killed. My deepest condolences to all of their relatives and loved ones," he said.

In response to the attack, President Zelenskyy has mandated a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missile strikes. He assured the public that all necessary services are engaged in ongoing rescue operations and expressed gratitude to those who provided immediate assistance following the attack. "I am grateful to everyone who has been helping and saving lives from the very first moments following the strike," he added.

Labelling the incident a "terror attack," President Zelenskyy emphasised the urgent need for international support, calling for air defence systems and missiles to protect Ukraine from further assaults.

"We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage. Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives," he warned.