Russia says it is ready to discuss peace initiative with Ukraine as early as today

Russia has expressed readiness to engage in discussions with the United States regarding a peace initiative involving Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that contacts could take place as early as Thursday, following talks between US and Ukrainian diplomats in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine has indicated its willingness to accept a 30-day ceasefire, with the US presenting the proposal to Moscow. Zakharova mentioned that Russia is open to discussing the initiatives in future engagements with the US.

The Kremlin had earlier emphasised the necessity of receiving a briefing from the US on the outcome of the US-Ukrainian talks before commenting on the ceasefire proposal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out a potential phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which, he said, could be arranged swiftly if required.

Russia had underscored the importance of long-term security guarantees from international stakeholders, insisting on maintaining territorial integrity and requiring Ukraine's full withdrawal from regions claimed by Russia.

Meanwhile, the US decided to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv agreed to its 30-day ceasefire proposal. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the urgency of moving towards comprehensive peace talks, hoping for a swift affirmative response from Russia.

Poland's airport in Jasionka has resumed its role as a key supply hub for delivering aid to Ukraine, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirming the resumption of weapon deliveries.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted the significant step taken by the US and Ukraine towards peace, affirming Europe's readiness to help achieve a just and lasting resolution. The possibility of a direct call between Presidents Putin and Trump remains, with Peskov indicating it could be organised promptly, reflecting the dynamic developments in the peace process.

Amidst these developments, US officials plan to convey the ceasefire proposal through various channels, with White House advisors set to engage in discussions with Russian counterparts. European nations, particularly NATO members, are anticipated to play a crucial role in the peace process, with ongoing discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine. Several European countries have expressed willingness to support Ukraine's security needs, potentially through troop deployments if necessary.