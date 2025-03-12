Kremlin wants to hear from US before commenting on proposed ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it needed to be briefed by the US on the outcome of the US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia before it would comment on whether a proposed ceasefire was acceptable to Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters he did not rule out the possibility of a phone call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which he said could be organised very quickly if needed.

Russia emphasised the need for long-term security guarantees from international stakeholders before agreeing to any ceasefire. It aims to maintain territorial integrity, and insists that Ukraine must fully withdraw from regions Russia claims. "Any agreements – with all the understanding of the need for compromise – on our terms, not on American," a Russian lawmaker underlined.

The US has decided to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine following Kyiv’s acceptance of a US-driven proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the urgency of moving towards comprehensive peace talks, saying, "Our hope is that the Russians will answer 'yes' as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has confirmed readiness to work on a road map for the truce, stating, "We are ready to create the appropriate team on our side that will work on this road map on how to get to this truce, if it happens."

Poland’s airport in Jasionka has resumed its role as a pivotal supply hub for delivering aid to Ukraine. The Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed, "Deliveries of weapons through Jasionka have returned to previous levels."

The US agreement to resume military assistance follows intense discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reflecting a renewed commitment to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities. Poland, alongside other European NATO members, is prepared to play a significant role in the ongoing peace process by potentially supporting Ukraine’s security needs through various forms of assistance.

European nations are expected to facilitate a just and lasting peace in the region, with NATO members prominently involved in the peace process. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked, "It seems like the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe stands ready to help reach a just and lasting peace."

This sentiment underscores the broader European commitment to stabilising the region through diplomatic and security measures. The potential for a direct call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump remains, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated the possibility could be organised promptly if necessary, further highlighting the dynamic developments in the peace process.