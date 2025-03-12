US to resume military aid, intelligence sharing with Ukraine as Kyiv agrees to ceasefire proposal

The United States has agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv agreed to support Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. This move follows extensive discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would now present the ceasefire offer to Russia.

"Our hope is that the Russians will answer 'yes' as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations," Rubio emphasised, reflecting on the urgency to engage in comprehensive peace talks.

The US had announced it would pause military aid to Ukraine after an explosive interaction between US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump and Vance had rebuked Zelenskyy for not being thankful enough.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's position remains uncertain, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced openness to peace discussions but remains resistant to a ceasefire without long-term security assurances. Putin has stressed that any truce should not simply serve as a temporary respite but rather lead to a lasting peace.

Additionally, Russia has maintained its firm stance against territorial concessions, insisting that Ukraine must fully withdraw from regions claimed by Russia. "Any agreements – with all the understanding of the need for compromise – on our terms, not on American," a Russian lawmaker asserted, highlighting the Kremlin's conditions for any potential agreement.

Zelenskyy described the ceasefire as a "positive proposal," covering all fronts of the conflict, and expressed readiness for its immediate enforcement upon Russia's agreement. "When the agreements come into force, during these 30 days of 'silence,' we will have time to prepare with our partners at the level of working documents all the aspects for reliable peace and long-term security," Zelenskyy stated.

Meanwhile, US officials plan to deliver the ceasefire proposal through multiple channels, with White House advisors set to engage with Russian counterparts in forthcoming discussions.

European nations, particularly those in NATO, are anticipated to play a crucial role in the peace process.

Discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine have been ongoing, with several European countries expressing a willingness to support Ukraine's security needs, potentially through troop deployments if necessary.

"It seems like the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe stands ready to help reach a just and lasting peace," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked, signifying European commitment to facilitating a resolution.