Sand, sand everywhere but not a grain to...: The paradox behind Saudi imports from Australia

Saudi Arabia sits on the Rub' al Khali, the largest continuous sand sea on Earth — an ocean of dunes roughly the size of France. Yet, as the kingdom aggressively erects futuristic skyscrapers, tourist hubs, and industrial cities under its multi-billion-dollar Vision 2030 development programme, builders are looking past their own endless borders to secure a fundamental ingredient for concrete. They are importing sand from Australia.

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The arrangement highlights a striking geopolitical paradox: a nation drowning in sand must buy it from thousands of miles away. Trade data from 2023 reveals that Saudi Arabia imported approximately $140,000 worth of natural construction-grade sand from Australia alone. While the monetary figure is relatively minor, the broader supply chain tells a tale of microscopic physics. The problem is not a lack of sand volume; it is a lack of sand corners.

The physics of concrete

To understand why desert sand fails structural engineering tests, one has to look at the weathering forces that shape individual grains. Over thousands of years, desert sand is moved exclusively by wind. As grains continually roll, bounce, and collide against each other in the dry air, their jagged edges are completely eroded.

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The result is a landscape of microscopic, near-spherical pellets that are smooth and highly uniform in size.

When making high-strength concrete, sand serves as the primary aggregate that must bind tightly with water and cement paste.

Desert Sand: Acts like a collection of tiny ball bearings. The rounded, smooth surfaces slide past one another instead of interlocking, which dramatically reduces the structural strength of the concrete and leaves microscopic pores that invite cracking.

Marine and River Sand: Sourced from riverbeds, lakes, and quarries, these grains are shaped primarily by water. The water-driven weathering process leaves the grains rough, irregular, and highly angular.

These jagged fragments nestle tightly together, interlocking like pieces of a puzzle to create the heavy load-bearing foundations needed for megastructures.

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Global squeeze on usable sand

Saudi Arabia is far from the only Gulf country navigating this geographical quirk. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar similarly rely on graded construction sand imports from global suppliers in Australia, China, Belgium, and Spain. When Dubai built the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, it could not utilize the endless desert sand just a few miles inland; instead, GPS-guided dredgers had to pull millions of cubic meters of angular sand directly from the floor of the Persian Gulf.

This regional demand reflects a wider, more urgent global trend. According to data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), sand is the most exploited natural resource on Earth after water. The world consumes an estimated 55 billion tons of sand and gravel each year, driven overwhelmingly by global urbanization. UNEP reports that demand from the construction sector alone could surge by 45% by 2060, creating a massive "sand gap" as natural replenishment lags far behind human extraction rates.

To offset this reliance on natural riverbeds and foreign imports, the region is shifting toward engineered alternatives. Builders are increasingly turning to manufactured sand (M-sand), which is created by mechanically crushing quarry rock into sharp, angular aggregates. Circular-economy initiatives are also gaining traction; for instance, the Riyadh Municipality launched an infrastructure initiative aimed at recycling demolition waste back into reusable aggregates for public works.