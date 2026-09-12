Saudi Arabia halts key Hormuz oil bypass line after Iraq drone strikes. How it impacts oil?

In an official statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the aggressive action originating from across its northern border. However, Riyadh confirmed it has chosen to hold off on immediate military retaliation following a direct request from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The decision aims to afford Baghdad time to investigate the launch sites and clamp down on responsible factions.

Baghdad immediately launched a high-level probe into the incident, with Prime Minister al-Zaidi dismissing a regional military commander as authorities work to track down the launch origins. Iraqi officials condemned any action threatening Saudi security and welcomed Riyadh’s restraint.

Emergency maintenance teams were dispatched to secure damaged pumping stations and evaluate structural integrity. The development may have impacted global energy markets as oil prices temporarily climbed past $110 a barrel amid fears of broader supply chain vulnerability.

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What is the East-West Pipeline?

Also known as the Petroline, the East-West pipeline is a 1,200-kilometer twin-pipeline system operated by Saudi Aramco. It spans the entire width of the Arabian Peninsula, connecting the core oilfields around Abqaiq in the Eastern Province directly to the Red Sea export port of Yanbu on the western coast. Originally constructed in the 1980s during the Iran-Iraq War, it was built specifically to ensure Saudi Arabia could export crude even if eastern maritime channels were blocked.

How much oil moves through it?

Maximum Capacity: Up to 7 million barrels per day (bpd).

Standard Operational Flow: Historically averages between 2 million to 5 million bpd, depending on global demand and active export routing.

Share of Saudi Production: The pipeline network is capable of handling over 60–70% of Saudi Arabia's total daily crude output.

Impact of the closure on oil supply & prices

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Supply Constraints: Taking up to 7 million bpd of bypass capacity offline leaves a massive void in global distribution, particularly while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted. Diversions around Africa or via northern overland routes add weeks to delivery schedules, effectively tightening immediate physical supply.

Price Volatility: Global benchmark Brent crude surged past $110 per barrel following news of the precautionary shutdown. Energy traders are pricing in a steep geopolitical risk premium due to fears of protracted repair timelines and recurring structural targeted attacks.

Refinery and Freight Fallout: European and Asian refiners face immediate supply squeezes and surging maritime freight rates as tankers scramble for alternative load terminals outside the Persian Gulf.

Its role after Strait of Hormuz escalations

The Strait of Hormuz serves as the maritime bottleneck through which nearly 20% of global petroleum passes. During heightened security threats or military closures in the Strait, the East-West pipeline functions as Saudi Arabia's single most critical energy safety valve.

By redirecting vast volumes of crude overland to Yanbu on the Red Sea, Saudi Aramco bypasses Persian Gulf shipping risks, keeping global supply lines open to western markets and Egypt's SUMED pipeline. Shutting down the Petroline temporarily eliminates this emergency detour, forcing global energy markets to face the full weight of Persian Gulf transit bottlenecks.

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Last month, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser stated that the East-West pipeline was more effective at easing supply disruptions from the Iran war than tapping emergency crude reserves.