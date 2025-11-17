Son Sajeeb Wazed warns of violence in Bangladesh ahead of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina court verdict

Sajeeb Wazed, son and adviser to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has declared that Awami League supporters will disrupt February’s national election unless the ban on the party is lifted. Speaking on Sunday, Wazed stated that protests would intensify and could turn violent if the interim government does not reverse its decision, underscoring heightened tensions as the International Crimes Tribunal prepares to deliver its verdict against Hasina in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity during last year’s crackdown on student-led protests.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wazed's remarks came on the eve of a highly anticipated televised verdict, which is widely expected to convict Sheikh Hasina, aged 78, over her role in the deadly suppression of demonstrations that led to her government's ousting in August 2024.

"We know exactly what the verdict is going to be. They're televising it. They're going to convict her, and they'll probably sentence her to death," Wazed told Reuters, asserting the Awami League’s resolve in confronting the interim government's actions.

A United Nations report has estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed and thousands wounded – mostly from security forces' gunfire – during the anti-government protests between July 15 and August 5 last year. This period marked the most severe political violence in Bangladesh since the 1971 independence war, deeply impacting the nation’s stability and its large garment-exporting industry.

Advertisement

Hasina has lived in exile in New Delhi since August 2024, after fleeing the country amid escalating unrest. Wazed said India has provided his mother with complete security, stating she is being treated "like a head of state." He added, "What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security."

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has denied that the trial is politically motivated. A spokesperson for the administration said the tribunal "functioned transparently, allowing observers and publishing regular documentation." Hasina, however, described the process as a "foregone conclusion," labelling the proceedings "a politically motivated charade."

The Awami League’s registration was suspended in May, following its ban by the interim government, which cited national security threats and ongoing war crime investigations into senior party leaders. Wazed insisted, "We will not allow elections without the Awami League to go ahead," reiterating the party’s core demand for reinstatement to participate in the democratic process.

Advertisement

Political violence has intensified in Dhaka ahead of the tribunal verdict, with multiple crude bombs exploding on Sunday and 32 such blasts reported on November 12 alone. Dozens of buses have been torched, and authorities have detained Awami League activists over suspected sabotage. Security has been further tightened, with more than 400 Border Guards deployed, additional checkpoints established, and restrictions on public gatherings.

Wazed emphasised the escalating nature of the demonstrations, stating, "You're seeing in the last few days shutdowns across the country, massive protests throughout the country, and they're only going to get bigger." He warned, "Our protests are going to get stronger and stronger, and we will do whatever it takes. Unless the international community does something, eventually there's probably going to be violence in Bangladesh before these elections ... there's going to be confrontations."

Responding to Wazed’s statements, the government spokesperson said, "The interim government regards any incitement to violence – especially by exiled political figures – as deeply irresponsible and reprehensible." The spokesperson confirmed that there are currently no plans to lift the ban on the Awami League, stating, "At present, there is no dialogue space for Awami League as it continues to refuse to express any remorse for crimes against humanity committed under its rule and to accept the accountability process, including under the International Crimes Tribunal."

Advertisement

Wazed confirmed he and Hasina remain in contact with party activists in Bangladesh but not with the interim government or the rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He described Hasina as "upset, angry, outraged," concluding, "And we are all determined to fight back by whatever means necessary." The government reiterated its position that "The government’s priority is de-escalation and protection of life and property."