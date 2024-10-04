‘Stop violence on Bangladesh Hindus,’ reads aerial banner over the Hudson River in New York

Visuals of an aerial banner, fluttering over the Hudson River and circling the Statue of Liberty, with an appeal to stop violence on Bangladeshi Hindus, are making the rounds on social media. In the videos, the large airline banner can be seen with the message asking for global action on the reported violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The banner with the message: ‘Stop violence against Bangladesh Hindus’, and the mention of StopHinduGenocide.org who had put up the banner, also featured an image of Muhammad Yunus, who is currently heading the Bangladesh interim government. The event was live streamed by StopHinduGenocide.org, who documents such atrocities.

Massive airline banner circling right above iconic Statue of Liberty & Hudson River, calling for Stopping Genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh. The Hindus of America have United to protest & highlight the state of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Md Yunus are you listening?… pic.twitter.com/YPnHzfeRVw — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) October 4, 2024

The message was floated after concerns were raised about the safety and security of Hindus in the neighboring country amid their political upheaval. Multiple reports and visuals on social media had highlighted the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, especially after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government amid nationwide protests.

India had voiced its concerns about the safety of Hindu citizens amid the country’s unstable political climate. Soon after Yunus took over, he had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure him of the “assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh”.

Before the call, PM Modi, from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, voiced his concern about the Hindu population in Bangladesh. "As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there," he said, adding that India has always wanted its neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace.

According to a report in ANI, since August 5 this year, there have been around 250 verified attacks and over 1,000 reported incidents.