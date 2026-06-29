Supreme Court draws line at the Fed, rejects Trump's bid to fire Governor Lisa Cook

The US Supreme Court drew a definitive line around the autonomy of the nation's central bank, blocking President Donald Trump’s attempt to immediately fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. In a tense 5-4 decision, a cross-ideological majority checked the administration's aggressive campaign to bring independent federal agencies under direct White House control.

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The high-stakes legal battle culminated in a dramatic showdown over whether a sitting president can unilaterally dismantle the institutional firewall that has insulated monetary policy from partisan politics for over a century.

The conflict traces back to last August, when President Trump abruptly sought to oust Cook from the Board of Governors via social media, citing allegations of mortgage fraud. Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor after being appointed to a 14-year term by former President Joe Biden, unequivocally denied the claims, calling them a pretext to remove her over disagreements regarding interest rates.

As the administration sought emergency relief to bypass statutory protections, a lower federal court stepped in to block the immediate termination. The dispute rapidly escalated to the highest court in the land, where the Justice Department argued that the executive branch retained ultimate authority to dismiss independent regulators without judicial second-guessing.

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Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts decisively rejected the administration’s position, standing firm alongside Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the court's three liberal members.

"To accept any one of [the Trump administration's] arguments would in effect transform the Federal Reserve's for-cause protection into at-will employment — an interpretive leap out of step with the statute Congress enacted and our Nation's tradition of central banking protected from political interference," Roberts wrote in the opinion. Concluding the majority's rebuke of the executive overreach, he added, "We therefore deny the Government's application."

The ruling represents an isolated setback for Trump’s broader economic and administrative agenda. On the very same day, the Supreme Court handed the administration a sweeping victory in a parallel case, Trump v. Slaughter, which overturned a 91-year-old precedent and granted the president free rein to fire heads of other independent regulatory bodies like the Federal Trade Commission at will.

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With the high court leaving the lower court injunction intact, Cook will remain in her post and continue voting on crucial interest rate decisions while her full legal challenge against the removal proceeds.

The decision brings temporary stability to the financial markets, which had been deeply unsettled by the administration's multi-pronged pressure campaign against central bank leadership, including a dropped criminal probe into former Fed Chair Jerome Powell. For now, the historic guardrails governing the world's most powerful financial institution remain securely in place.