'This is about Islam wanting to take over': Donald Trump as student protests rock France

In a post on Truth Social, Trump blamed uncontrolled migration for the turmoil and rejected the view that it was mainly about education. He wrote: 'What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!' His remarks came as the protest movement continued to focus on deteriorating school conditions, staff shortages and inadequate funding.

French students have spent weeks blocking school entrances and demanding improvements to the education system. The protests began in poorer suburbs around Paris before spreading nationwide, adding to pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government as it faces economic challenges. With US midterm elections due next month, Republicans have continued to push immigration as a major campaign theme. Trump ally Glenn Beck said on Monday that the 'riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West'.

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Marches spread across French cities

On Tuesday, thousands marched in cities across France demanding better-funded and better-maintained schools. The demonstrations were largely peaceful in several places. In Marseille and Nantes, protesters carried signs reading, 'The state has killed national education', while parents in Toulouse linked arms at the front of a march. In Strasbourg, Lyon and Rennes, however, some protesters set fires and threw projectiles, and police responded with tear gas.

The French government has deployed riot police as the demonstrations have spread. Rights groups, student organisations and parents have accused authorities of using disproportionate force, particularly against minors. The government has said outside groups and violent elements have increasingly taken over parts of the movement and shifted attention away from education.

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School closure claims differ

The scale of disruption remained disputed. The Union Syndicale Lyceenne said around 2,000 high schools had been shut and claimed universities had joined the mobilisation. The education ministry said classes had been fully or partially suspended at 891 schools, while the High School Students Union said more than half of France's high schools were either blockaded or expected to close. Some local authorities moved classes online. Students and parents have cited leaking roofs, deteriorating buildings, staff shortages and poor conditions, including reports of rat infestations, while the government has promised steps to address some of the complaints.