Trump promises $100 checks & $5,000 midterm dividend to rebound from record-low approval rating

Direct checks & midterm promises

According to a social media announcement released by the President, the administration is immediately initiating nearly $100 "checks" to over 20 million seniors to assist with Medicare Part B premiums.

Trump claimed the funding originates from the Medicare Improvement Fund — a source he characterised as a "pointless slush fund" previously utilised by congressional Democrats — coupled with revenue savings from his "Most Favored Nations" healthcare initiatives.

Trump framed the initiative as a direct defense of entitlement programs, asserting that Medicare and Social Security had been endangered by former President Joe Biden's border policies. He added that the disbursements are distinct from refund checks currently being issued to approximately one million Americans who overpaid for Affordable Care Act plans during the previous administration.

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Extending his pitch directly to the midterms, Trump promised an even larger economic incentive: a "$5,000 Trump Dividend" to be distributed to every US citizen — contingent on Republicans securing victory in the upcoming elections.

Key financial announcements

• Medicare Part B Relief: ~$100 checks targeting 20+ million seniors

• ACA Refunds: Separate payments for 1 million overcharged policyholders

• Contingent Dividend: $5,000 payout to all U.S. citizens if GOP wins midterms

Drooping approval numbers

The aggressive outreach comes as recent polling indicates significant headwind for the White House. According to the latest national polling data:

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Job Approval: The president's approval rating has dipped to 31-37% nationwide, marking a low point in his second term. Aggregate polling indexes average his national standing near 36.8%.

Disapproval: Disapproval ratings hover near 61% to 69%, driven largely by sustained consumer anxiety surrounding elevated costs of living and military involvement in Iran.

Economic Sentiment: An AP-NORC survey indicates roughly 74% of Americans view the economy unfavorably, with 65% attributing higher costs directly to administration policies.

Addressing supporters in Denton, Trump pushed back forcefully against the low figures, dismissing poll numbers as inaccurate and giving his executive management top marks.

"I give us an A+ on the government, on economics, on everything," Trump told the audience. He attributed his sagging popularity to media coverage rather than governing outcomes, asserting: "We’re doing an extremely poor job of promotion and an extremely great job of running the country."

With control of both chambers of Congress hanging in the balance, political analysts view the legislative branch as increasingly vulnerable. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for election. Democrats need a net gain of just a handful of seats to retake the House majority, which would allow them to block key elements of Trump’s legislative agenda and launch formal oversight inquiries into the administration.