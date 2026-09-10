This simple device is helping German renters cut their power bills

A basic setup can cost around 500 euros and typically consists of one or two panels connected to a plug-in microinverter. More than 550,000 such systems had been recorded across Germany by 2024, showing how quickly the once-niche technology has spread.

The systems are too small to make a major difference to Germany’s overall electricity supply. But for individual households, they offer something simpler: a chance for renters to produce a little of their own power.

How balcony solar works

A typical Balkonkraftwerk has one or two solar panels fixed to a balcony railing or wall, along with a microinverter.

The panels produce direct-current electricity, which the inverter converts into electricity that can be used by household appliances. The system then feeds that power into the home's electrical circuit.

Advertisement

For homeowners, rooftop solar is the more obvious option. Apartment residents face a different problem: they may have a sunny balcony but no control over the roof above them.

That made balcony solar particularly attractive in Germany. It offered renters a way around one of the biggest obstacles to household solar: ownership of the building.

The hardware was also relatively inexpensive. A basic system could cost around 500 euros, or roughly $550 at the time, while installation was much less complicated than fitting a conventional rooftop array.

Don't Miss: Cabinet clears Rs 10,783 crore railway projects: 656-km network expansion across 5 states; check full details

The rule changes that helped it take off

Balcony solar was not new when Germany began seeing a sharp increase in installations. But changes to technical rules helped create a clearer path for plug-in systems.

Advertisement

Technical regulations introduced in 2019 allowed these devices to use standard electrical plugs and supply electricity to the household grid. That gave manufacturers and campaigners a clearer framework in which to sell and promote them.

The growth was gradual at first. Then several factors came together.

During the pandemic, people spent more time at home and DIY projects became increasingly popular. Rising electricity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave households another reason to look for ways to reduce their energy bills.

About half of the more than 550,000 systems recorded by 2024 had been installed during 2023 alone. In the first six months of 2024, balcony photovoltaic capacity added up to about 200 megawatts.

Germany made it easier for renters

The equipment was only one part of the equation. Germany also started removing some of the paperwork and legal hurdles surrounding balcony solar.

In April 2024, the federal government simplified registration and permitting requirements. A few months later, lawmakers approved changes giving renters greater protection against landlords simply refusing a balcony solar installation.

The issue is particularly relevant in Germany, where more than half of the population lives in rented accommodation.

A rooftop solar project can raise questions about building ownership, structure and access. Balcony panels involve fewer structural changes, but landlords and property managers can still object to alterations.

Advertisement

Some cities have also stepped in with financial support. Berlin, Kiel and other local authorities have offered subsidies to encourage residents to install small photovoltaic systems.

The approach has been relatively straightforward: make the technology easier to install, cut paperwork, strengthen tenants' rights and, in some places, help with the cost.

800 watts is enough for a household, not a country

Despite the hundreds of thousands of installations, balcony solar remains a small-scale technology.

German regulations at the time limited balcony solar installations to 800 watts. That is enough to offset part of a household's electricity demand, particularly from smaller appliances, but it is far below the output of a conventional rooftop solar system.

For individual users, however, the savings can still add up.

Matthias Weyland, who has two panels on his apartment balcony, paid around $530 for a system rated at 600 watts. He estimated that it would reduce his annual electricity costs by roughly $100, giving him a payback period of about five years.

The actual benefit depends heavily on where the panels are placed. A south-facing balcony with little shade can produce considerably more electricity than one facing an unfavourable direction.

Advertisement

The number of panels, their position and local weather conditions also affect output.

Peter Stratmann of Germany's Federal Network Agency estimated that a relatively large, well-positioned balcony system in a sunny south-facing location could supply around 15 percent of a household's electricity.

Solar power becomes something people can see

There is also a less obvious reason balcony solar has caught on.

Electricity is usually invisible. A washing machine can run for hours without its owner thinking about where the power came from.

Balcony panels change that. On a sunny afternoon, electricity is being generated just outside the apartment.

Most of these systems do not include batteries, which means timing matters. Electricity produced during the day is most useful when it is consumed at roughly the same time. That can encourage households to run appliances while their panels are generating power.

Some systems also come with apps that show how much electricity has been produced. Owners can track how output changes with the weather and compare one day's generation with another.

For some households, checking the output has become a small daily ritual.

It also makes energy consumption less abstract. A washing machine running in bright sunshine suddenly has a visible connection to the panels outside.

Advertisement

Why Germany became a balcony-solar leader

Germany is not alone in embracing the technology. Balcony solar systems have also become increasingly common in countries including Austria, France and the Netherlands.

But Germany has developed an unusually large market.

Housing is one reason. A large share of the population lives in apartments, creating a sizeable group of people who may want solar power but cannot simply install panels on a roof.

Germany's longer-running push towards renewable energy has also helped. Small photovoltaic systems allow households to take part without waiting for a major building project.

There is a psychological appeal, too.

A household may have little influence over the country's overall electricity mix, but it can put two panels on a balcony and watch them generate electricity.

It is a modest form of energy independence, rather than anything close to living off the grid.

Must Read: Pangea Ultima: New supercontinent could make 92% of Earth’s land uninhabitable for humans. Here's when

Landlord disputes have not disappeared

The rapid growth has not been without friction.

Some landlords and property managers have raised concerns about the appearance of panels on apartment buildings. Others have questioned electrical safety or asked for additional inspections before approving installations.

Weyland faced that problem himself. His property management company imposed requirements he considered unreasonable, including a formal inspection of the building's electrical system.

The dispute eventually went to court. In October 2023, a German court ruled in his favour, allowing the balcony system to be installed.

Disagreements between tenants and landlords continued even as the federal government moved to make balcony solar easier to adopt.

The legal changes introduced in 2024 were intended to give renters a stronger position, reducing the ability of landlords to block systems without good reason.

For Germany's apartment dwellers, that has helped turn a simple idea into a growing household technology: a couple of solar panels, a balcony and a small step towards producing their own electricity.