Travel alert issued in Mexico after drug lord El Mencho's death: Buses torched, highways blocked

Mexico was gripped by coordinated violence on Sunday after the reported killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho", the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The Mexican Embassy in Washington confirmed US intelligence assistance, stating, "In addition to central military intelligence efforts, complementary information was provided by US authorities within the framework of bilateral coordination and cooperation with the United States."

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Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus said, "Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also, as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities."

Areas under alert and travel advisories

The United States issued an urgent security alert advising citizens to shelter in place across multiple regions affected by violence and security operations.

The advisory named:

Jalisco State - including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara

Baja California - including Tijuana, Tecate and Ensenada

Quintana Roo - including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Tulum

Areas of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas

"Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, US citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice," the State Department said.

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"All U.S. government staff at Consulate General Tijuana and all U.S. government staff in Guerrero, Michoacan, and Quintana Roo states have been directed to shelter in place."

Security Alert – Update: Ongoing Security Operations - U.S. Mission Mexico (February 22, 2026)



Locations: Widespread, including Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Baja California State (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada), Quintana Roo… pic.twitter.com/GlF1wAhm2J — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) February 22, 2026

Another update warned: "Roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with some domestic & int'l flights canceled in both Guadalajara & Puerto Vallarta," adding, "Taxis/ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta."

"Seek shelter," the advisory said.

Violence spreads across cities

Roadblocks paralysed parts of Guadalajara, while flights were diverted from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara and bus services were cancelled. In Puerto Vallarta, buses were torched and residents urged to stay indoors. Arson attacks and road obstructions were reported across major routes in Guadalajara and surrounding municipalities.

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Following the unrest, the Indian Embassy in Mexico urged citizens to remain indoors and minimize movement across affected regions.

Canada also issued an advisory urging citizens to "keep a low profile and follow the advice of local authorities," asking those in Michoacan, Guerrero and Jalisco to shelter in place, citing "shootouts with security forces and explosions."