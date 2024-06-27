'Troubling rise of hate speech in India': US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says religious freedom being curbed in India

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled the State Department's 2023 religious freedom report, covering over 200 countries. While doing so, he highlighted a "concerning increase" in hate speech, anti-conversion laws, and the demolition of homes and places of worship affecting minority groups in India.

Blinken emphasized that millions globally still face restrictions on religious freedom, but noted ongoing efforts to protect these rights.

Tensions flared during the Lok Sabha election campaign when Opposition parties accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hate speech." At a rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi claimed the Congress party intended to allocate citizens' money to "infiltrators" and those with larger families. The BJP refuted these allegations and countered the Congress's claims.

The State Department's report noted that senior US officials consistently expressed concerns about religious freedom in discussions with Indian counterparts over the past year.

"In India, we observe a troubling rise in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and the destruction of homes and places of worship for minority faith communities. Concurrently, people worldwide are striving to safeguard religious freedom," Blinken stated.

The report detailed instances of violence against minority groups, including killings, assaults, and vandalism of places of worship.

It highlighted that ten of India's 28 states have laws restricting religious conversions, with some penalizing forced conversions linked to marriage.

Members of minority groups questioned the government's commitment and ability to protect them from violence, investigate crimes against them, and uphold their religious freedoms.

Last year, India dismissed the State Department's religious freedom report as "misinformed and flawed." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized the "motivated and biased commentary" from some US officials, asserting that it undermines the credibility of such reports.

The MEA affirmed the value of the US-India partnership and expressed a commitment to ongoing candid discussions on mutual concerns.

Political analysts suggest that US criticism of India remains measured due to strong economic ties and India's strategic significance in countering China for the Biden administration.