'Trump backed down after...': Iran reacts after US pauses strikes on energy sites

Iran's embassy in Kabul on Monday said US President Donald Trump "backed down" after Tehran warned it would target energy infrastructure across the region if its own facilities were attacked.

Also read: Trump orders five-day pause on Iran strikes: 'Very good conversations for complete resolution'

In a statement issued shortly after Trump announced a pause in planned military strikes, the embassy said, "Trump's Retreat After Iran's Firm Warning. After the Islamic Republic threatened that in the event of any U.S. attack on Iran's energy infrastructure, it would target the energy infrastructure of the entire region, Trump backed down and stated that he had issued an order to postpone the attack."

Advertisement

عقب‌نشینی ترامپ پس از هشدار قاطع ایران



پس از آن‌که جمهوری اسلامی تهدید کرد که در صورت هرگونه حمله آمریکا به زیرساخت‌های انرژی ایران، زیرساخت‌های انرژی کل منطقه را هدف قرار می‌دهد، ترامپ عقب نشست و گفت که دستور تعویق حمله را صادر کرده است. pic.twitter.com/3Jcl3k5YDN — Embassy of the I.R. Iran in Kabul, Afghanistan (@IRANinKabul) March 23, 2026

Also read: Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set sail from Gulf, may cross Hormuz today: Report

The response came after Trump said the United States would delay action following talks with Iran. "I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

Advertisement

He added that the pause in military action would depend on the outcome of ongoing discussions. "Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."

The exchange comes amid continued tensions over energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Defence Council had also signalled further escalation if military action intensifies. "Any attempt by the enemy to target Iran's coasts or islands will, naturally and in accordance with established military practice, lead to the mining of all access routes ... in the Persian Gulf and along the coasts," it said on Monday.

Advertisement

The United States has been seeking to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure energy shipments, with reports indicating the possible deployment of Marines to support that effort.